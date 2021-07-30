Dominion Energy (D) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

