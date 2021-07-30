Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 295,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

NYSE D opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

