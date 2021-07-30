Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $988.25 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $967.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.88.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $526.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.00. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $19,466,713 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.