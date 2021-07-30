Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $988.25 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $967.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.88.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $19,466,713. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DPZ opened at $526.17 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

