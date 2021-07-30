Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) VP Sells $53,000.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DPZ stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $525.49. The stock had a trading volume of 347,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,946. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.