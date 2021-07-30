DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

DoorDash stock opened at $178.06 on Friday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion and a PE ratio of -24.09.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,272,222 shares of company stock worth $1,247,173,954. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

