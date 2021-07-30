Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Down 6.3%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.41. 264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 64,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $569.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 50.58%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.3946 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

