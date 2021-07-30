DoubleVerify’s (DV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of DV stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.43. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleVerify stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.