DoYourTip (DYT) Reaches Market Cap of $632,961.05

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $632,961.05 and $27,367.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00331700 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.49 or 0.00787394 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.