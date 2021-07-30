DraftKings (DKNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect DraftKings to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. DraftKings has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DraftKings stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock worth $138,625,147. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

