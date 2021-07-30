Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,004.00

Shares of Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,004 ($13.12) and last traded at GBX 1,004 ($13.12), with a volume of 255453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 986 ($12.88).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GROW shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Draper Esprit to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 938.20 ($12.26).

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 884.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 16.45 and a quick ratio of 16.23. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79.

In related news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 3,750 shares of Draper Esprit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit Company Profile (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.