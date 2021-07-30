Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,216,100 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the June 30th total of 778,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,737.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

DREUF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

