Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.75 on Friday. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,849. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

