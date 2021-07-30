DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 90.5% in July

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

