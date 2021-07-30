E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $287,250.00.

On Monday, June 14th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $186,225.28.

On Thursday, May 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $336,977.69.

Shares of QTRX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.15. 135,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.55. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 1,174.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quanterix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.