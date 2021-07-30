E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Down 45.7% in July

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,532,400 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 2,820,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.7 days.

ENAKF remained flat at $$12.49 during trading on Friday. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,786. E.On has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

