East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Up 75.5% in July

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of EJPRY stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.01. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

