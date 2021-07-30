Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Eastern Bankshares stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 859,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,039. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 30.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.