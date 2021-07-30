easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EJTTF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.