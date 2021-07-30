easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EJTTF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

easyJet stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

