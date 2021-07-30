Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 942,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,260,253 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,553,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,024,000 after buying an additional 191,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 745,975 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,142,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 903,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.