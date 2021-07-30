Ecolab Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $220.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.92. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,240,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

