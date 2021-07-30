Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $2,184,600.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.60. 19,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

