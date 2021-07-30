Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. Edison International reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 33.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $124,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

