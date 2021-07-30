Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. 4,614,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,418. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

