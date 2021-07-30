Edward L. Williams Sells 100,000 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,796,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 497,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,287. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 700.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

