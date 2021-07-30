Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $103.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.76.

Shares of EW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.41. The company had a trading volume of 47,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,489. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $111.96.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

