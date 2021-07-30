Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.76.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.41. The stock had a trading volume of 47,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,489. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.49.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

