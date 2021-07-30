Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $130.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.76.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.41. The company had a trading volume of 47,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,489. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

