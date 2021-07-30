Effect.AI (EFX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $55,378.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $55,378.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

