eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

EHTH stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.48. eHealth has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $94.41.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

