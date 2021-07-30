EJF Investments Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2.68 (LON:EJFI)

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EJF Investments stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 128.50 ($1.68). The company had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.96. The stock has a market cap of £78.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30. EJF Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 132 ($1.72).

In related news, insider Neal J. Wilson purchased 70,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £90,560 ($118,317.22).

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

