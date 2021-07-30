Ekso Bionics’ (EKSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $62.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.20. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

