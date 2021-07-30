Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $9.82

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $9.48. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 21,475 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,139,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $28,649,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 233.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,037,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 726,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3,455.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 555,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

