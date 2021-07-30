Elementis’ (EMNSF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EMNSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

EMNSF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794. Elementis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

