Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EMNSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of EMNSF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.99. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794. Elementis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

