Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.0469 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $13,403.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,849,520 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

