Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $137.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

