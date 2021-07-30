Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.75.

Enbridge stock traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$49.18. 5,533,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,851. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.66. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

