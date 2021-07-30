Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston Sells 25,690 Shares

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 25,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $60,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Cesar Johnston sold 10,187 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $28,217.99.

On Friday, May 14th, Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $62,032.50.

NASDAQ WATT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. 6,586,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,220. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.30. Energous Co. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,727.74% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. Analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WATT. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energous by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energous by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energous by 1,438.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 153,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 143,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

