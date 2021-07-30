ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €12.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.43 ($13.45).

ETR ENI traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €10.02 ($11.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.22. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion and a PE ratio of -7.37.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

