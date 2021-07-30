Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GMVHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Entain to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $25.60 on Friday. Entain has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

