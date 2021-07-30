Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

ENV traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.23. 276,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $92.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 89.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after buying an additional 760,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after buying an additional 708,993 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,202,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,855,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 27.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,962,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

