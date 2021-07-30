ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post sales of $393.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $392.80 million. ePlus posted sales of $355.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $161,927.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,493.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,840 shares of company stock valued at $795,672 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ePlus by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ePlus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. ePlus has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.