ePlus (PLUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. ePlus’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ePlus to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. ePlus has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $73,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,840 shares of company stock worth $795,672 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

