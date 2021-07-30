EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.82. EPR Properties posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,405,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 671,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,995. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

