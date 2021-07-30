Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apple Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.