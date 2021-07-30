Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Polaris Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PII. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

NYSE PII opened at $130.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.53. Polaris has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

