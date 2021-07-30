Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Desjardins increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

NYSE:TFII opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.