Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Community Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Community Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87.

Get The Community Financial alerts:

TCFC opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55. The Community Financial has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $215.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 139,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Community Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.