Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now expects that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $68,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $209,000. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

